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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : wardrobe/lighting : accent

Bedroom Wardrobe Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The angled wall of the addition frames excellent sightlines into the backyard and beyond. "That bedroom had a point of prospect that allowed for it to reach out to the long view," says Cuddington. The bedside sconces are Schoolhouse Electric, and the pendant is from Ross Gardam.
designed by Estúdio Minke
In the bedroom, wood wardrobes and a built-in desk allow the green-tiled window seat to stand out.
The custom-made furniture is constructed of varnished plywood in combination with black steel frames. Here, a wardrobe and desk are combined as one unit, complete with a full-length mirror.
The bathroom vanity has the same gray birch veneer as the downstairs kitchen island.
"Each wardrobe has got a rail, shelves, a couple of drawers, and a hook on the outside facing the wall for an extra hanging point," says Baulier. The pendant is the Roly Casper by Offdn in brushed aluminum.
In the small bedroom, just 107 square feet, Baulier designed wall-hanging storage cupboards that can double as bedside tables thanks to cut-out niches.
A clothing niche and the half-wall behind the bed are the same oak found throughout.
In architect Nildo José’s Loft Ninho, a bedroom box clad in ceramic tile rests within an oak wood-wrapped space, creating a quirky and nest-like retreat within the space. A steel ladder leads up to an indoor garden.
The bedroom is located on the mezzanine level.
Some items and devices in the rooms can be purchased in the store below. Muji has opened two other hotels in the past year—one in Beijing, and one in Shenzhen.
“We select mattresses based on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile, and arrange lighting devices which induce natural and high-quality sleep,” says the brand.
Thanks to the efficiency of the bedroom fans by The Modern Fan Co., the Turkels can keep the Marvin lift-and-slide doors open throughout much of the year without having to rely on air conditioning. “We want to be able to keep the doors open as much as possible, yet sometimes the air movement in the desert isn’t sufficient to counteract the heat, so the fans are really a must,” adds Meelena.
"It needed cosmetic love to bring back its former glory," the firm said of the home. "It needed better lighting, some key furniture pieces, and better and stronger colors to offset the interiors in their lush green garden setting." The bedrooms received new cork floors as well.
The master bedroom overlooks panoramic views of the lake.
The master bedroom
Canny 'The New' Master Bedroom Robes
The Master bedroom ensuite faces through a large internal glazing the living areas below
Detail of the make up corner
Reflecting the client and what is most important to them: a calm, refined composition that belies its more complex nature – perfectly suited to the writer in residence.
master bedroom with large foldable bed, redesigned based on historic photographs
This bedroom opens to the terrace.
A conversion with space-saving solutions in Paris.
Villa H | interior bedroom
Looking into the second bedroom featuring the home's recycled brick walls with a light natural, no VOC coat of paint.