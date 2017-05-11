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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : wardrobe/lighting : wall

Bedroom Wardrobe Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The master bedroom incudes closet doors and a floating shelf-cupboard combo clad with polished plywood.
The master bedroom's wall-mounted light sconces continue upward to form the curtain rods.
Prerak and Krina wanted to be able to open the room to guests when hosting parties, so the window installation functions as both storage and additional seating.
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The angled wall of the addition frames excellent sightlines into the backyard and beyond. "That bedroom had a point of prospect that allowed for it to reach out to the long view," says Cuddington. The bedside sconces are Schoolhouse Electric, and the pendant is from Ross Gardam.
After successfully reconfiguring his own tiny New York City apartment, Robert Garneau, partner at Architecture Workshop PC, reinvented a 400-square-foot studio for neighbors just a few floors down. Called the Pivot Apartment, the highly efficient residence now serves multiple functions, thanks to a central modular unit that can be arranged to create distinct stations for living, sleeping, and entertaining.
To make space for the new hallway, the existing master bedroom had to be reduced in size. To make efficient use of the smaller space, BVDS Architecture designed fitted wardrobes either side and over the double bed. An existing flat ceiling was also removed to open up the space and create more volume.
Three anchoring points secure the wide span of the edge beam running along the front of the mezzanine to the ceiling, allowing the sides to be left open.
The most intimate and restricted area of the apartment is the bedroom on the new mezzanine floor. Over 100 recycled plywood lids were used as cladding in the downstairs studio—the wall of which continues into the bedroom—and for the bedroom floor.
designed by Estúdio Minke
In the bedroom, wood wardrobes and a built-in desk allow the green-tiled window seat to stand out.
The master bedroom features a built-in headboard and closet made from solid walnut and walnut veneer. The black wall lamp is a replica Serge Mouille wall light.
The bathroom vanity has the same gray birch veneer as the downstairs kitchen island.
The guest bedroom offers an impressive view. Expansive clerestory and picture windows from Western Window Systems complete the floor-to-ceiling effect.
In the main bedroom, fir floors and simple fixtures add to the minimal design. Custom-set windows thoughtfully frame the nearby forest.
SECOND FLOOR - KIDS’ BEDROOM Photo © Ashok Sinha
Neuman Hayner designed The House by the Dunes for a family of five who all enjoy surfing the beaches of Israel. The architects took a minimalist approach to designing each room, keeping colors and materials simple yet functional.
A clothing niche and the half-wall behind the bed are the same oak found throughout.
In architect Nildo José’s Loft Ninho, a bedroom box clad in ceramic tile rests within an oak wood-wrapped space, creating a quirky and nest-like retreat within the space. A steel ladder leads up to an indoor garden.
By introducing a new oak staircase with slender steel railings, Bureau Fraai ensured that the living room of Monastery House would be connected to both the basement below and the sleeping floor/multifunctional attic floor above.
The rooms exude clean lines with all built in furniture aside for a stool.
Light, ethereal tones dominate the "Sugarcane" room, which showcases elegant details including handmade tassels adorning the wardrobe's doors.
A deep emerald hue, calling to mind tobacco leaves, fittingly wraps the "Tobacco" room.
Master bedroom
Master bedroom
Master bedroom
Some items and devices in the rooms can be purchased in the store below. Muji has opened two other hotels in the past year—one in Beijing, and one in Shenzhen.
“We select mattresses based on the research of sleep and posture, provide towels with a soft feeling of textile, and arrange lighting devices which induce natural and high-quality sleep,” says the brand.
"It needed cosmetic love to bring back its former glory," the firm said of the home. "It needed better lighting, some key furniture pieces, and better and stronger colors to offset the interiors in their lush green garden setting." The bedrooms received new cork floors as well.
The second bedroom looks out over the brick patio and entry.
The master bedroom opens up to a triangular outdoor deck. The corner window lets in light and panoramic mountain views.
The cabinets in the bedrooms and hallway are built from teak.
Anchored by a vintage Thonet cantilever chair, the master bedroom is filled with natural light and views of the outdoors.
A roof-mounted suncatcher fills the space with daylight. Built-in cupboards provide storage for personal belongings.
Here, the cleverly planned living area may look small, but can sleep as many as four guests on two sleep sofas and a double Murphy bed on the other side of the partition.
In this living area, a built-in Murphy bed can be pulled down to create a flexible sleeping area when needed. This Murphy bed incorporates two small bedside nooks with built-in lighting.
The light-filled master bedroom offers a mix of closed and open storage.
The wood wall cladding continues into the bedrooms, which remain private while also accessing the outdoors.
https://www.facebook.com/luriinner
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Master Bedroom
View of the master bedroom
Reading and working spaces have been oriented toward an inner courtyard. A new subterranean passageway connects the transformed farmhouse with the enlarged barn.
A look at the master bedroom, which unlike the other rooms in the home, features Ipe wood for both the ceiling and walls.
Built-in closets create a wall between the sleeping quarters and living spaces, allowing for more storage space.
Reflecting the client and what is most important to them: a calm, refined composition that belies its more complex nature – perfectly suited to the writer in residence.
master bedroom with large foldable bed, redesigned based on historic photographs
Photography is by Olivier Blouin.
The wood beams were in poor condition and needed to be cleaned up and treated with oil.
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All of the existing windows were replaced with newer versions by the company that did the originals, Arcadia. The master bedroom and bathroom are located where the kitchen and dining area once were. The floating bed is by TemaHome and the Mirror Ball pendant is by Tom Dixon.
A conversion with space-saving solutions in Paris.
Wardrobe and storage with sliding panels
The bed, bedside tables, and console are all designed by Miguel Marcelino. The Glo-Ball bedside lamps are by Jasper Morrison and the Tolomeo wall lamp is by Michele De Lucchi. - Lisbon, Portugal Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
Master bed room overlooking en-suit classic-European style bathroom sectioned off with a curtain for privacy.
Master Guest Suite
Master Bedroom
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