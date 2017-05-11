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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : bookcase/lighting : pendant

Bedroom Bookcase Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A red cedar pendant light is from Modern Maine, based in Stonington.
In the living area, the plywood walls, ceiling and sleeping nook with a queen bed and integrated storage reference the tree trunks that surround the structure. The upholstered armchairs, table, and stools are from Gus Modern; the flooring is Marmoleum by Forbo.
A splash of dark green paint in the sleeping nook introduces an old world drama to the space. The paint color is Billiard Green from Sherwin Williams. The crochet pendant is from World Market, and the brass bull was an eBay find. The couple's dog Waylon lounges in the pull-out dog bed drawer.
Using natural materials is one way of bringing nature indoors. Oiled white ash floors and ceilings, along with Italian poplar and Lawson cypress joinery, are found throughout architect Andrew Simpson’s 538-square-foot home outside Wellington, New Zealand.
"The house is so small that the renovation required a lot of attention to get the scale of the details right, light the crown molding,
Vintage Danish shelving and lighting from &Tradition and Louis Poulsen elicit a Scandinavian air in the master bedroom. "It feels like the most luxurious hotel suite, and it's where we get to sleep every night," says one of the owners.
The open shelving displays ceramics and artwork by Fong Min Liao.
The soothing interior aesthetic also continues into the main bedroom, which features a built-in bookshelf above the bed and other solutions to maximize storage. Photo by Kevin Scott
Dumas kept the layout as is at the front of the house, but he updated the 1950s wallpaper and curtains with a much airier aesthetic.
In the master bedroom, Bean Buro encased the couple’s existing bed in a timber unit. The JWDA Pendant is by Menu.
The home has a master bedroom and a bunk room with four beds. The clients' two daughters enjoy completely disconnecting from technology when spending time in the weekend retreat.
A Silhouette pendant by Ross Gardam hangs in the bedroom. The linens are from Cultiver, and the black throw pillows are from Figgoscope Curates. The alarm clock is by George Nelson for Vitra, and the resin objects by Emma Davies.
In the small bedroom, just 107 square feet, Baulier designed wall-hanging storage cupboards that can double as bedside tables thanks to cut-out niches.
A built-in Murphy bed easily converts the office into a private guest room.
"In terms of the interior, there are preferences for where the headboard needs to be and then how that relationship works to the door of the bedroom, so those were things that the clients guided us on," says Shen.
SECOND FLOOR - KIDS’ BEDROOM Photo © Ashok Sinha
The bed is by Saccaro, and the ceiling light is the BS4 Mantis.
Instead of a basic doorway between the master bedroom and bath, we designed a divider wall that visually enlarges the space.
A large picture window in premium room La Vue frames ocean views from sunrise to sunset.
A Muuto Unfold pendant hovers over one of the kids’ beds.
Two additional bedrooms also feature ensuite baths.
The master bedroom occupies the home's entire top floor.
When it comes to bedroom lighting ideas for the ceiling, why not go for the gold? Seen here is an attractive golden pendant offering just the right amount of downlight for this bedroom that also enjoys an abundance of natural sunlight thanks to large sliding doors.
The spacious master bedroom has an original mantle, two built-in bookcases, and an enormous walk-in closet.
Reflecting the client and what is most important to them: a calm, refined composition that belies its more complex nature – perfectly suited to the writer in residence.
The master bedroom looks out to city views.
Bedroom
Master bed room
Kids guest bedroom rift & quartered oak millwork bed, desk & shelving.
Bedroom view from the hallway
By the bed, the shelving pattern is meant to suit Vinciguerra’s tendency to read several comics and graphic novels at once.
Bedroom with built-in wood shelves for records, etc. Clerestory above to allow natural light into bathroom beyond. Steel window with view to rear yard landscape. Art by Peggy Hsu
Bedroom with built-in wood shelves for records. Steel window with view to rear yard landscape and firepit
Master bedroom daytime