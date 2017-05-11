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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : bookcase/floors : medium hardwood

Bedroom Bookcase Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A red cedar pendant light is from Modern Maine, based in Stonington.
Prerak and Krina wanted to be able to open the room to guests when hosting parties, so the window installation functions as both storage and additional seating.
Using natural materials is one way of bringing nature indoors. Oiled white ash floors and ceilings, along with Italian poplar and Lawson cypress joinery, are found throughout architect Andrew Simpson’s 538-square-foot home outside Wellington, New Zealand.
"The house is so small that the renovation required a lot of attention to get the scale of the details right, light the crown molding,
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
A wood-clad book nook and pine beams and flooring lend warmth and texture in The Live Oak tree house.
The guest room offers some extra space with an added monitor for when Jules and her husband need some solo time to work during the day.
Dumas kept the layout as is at the front of the house, but he updated the 1950s wallpaper and curtains with a much airier aesthetic.
A piece of millwork in one of the master suites doesn't reach the ceiling, allowing light to spill into the mater bath.
The master bedroom has become the ultimate haven with a clean concrete base, warm wooden flooring, matching built-in shelves, and access to the garden.
The guest loft features a bed from West Elm and custom plywood casework by Kansas City artisan Haynes Nichols.
Local books and artwork bring Barcelona's vibrant culture into the guest rooms.
SECOND FLOOR - KIDS’ BEDROOM Photo © Ashok Sinha
Debbi Gibbs’s son Blake had one primary design requirement: bunk beds. Specifically, he wanted "two sets of single bunks, one on each side, with a bridge over the top." Gibbs says the Venetian-style arched bridge connecting the two beds exceeded her expectations: "I was expecting a flat platform, but our builder decided to take Blake’s request (to connect them) and made him his very own Bridge of Sighs."
Austin architect J.C. Schmeil converted his family's 1935 bungalow into a spacious modern family home on a modest budget and with tons of ingenuity. A dormer on the south side of the house contains two bedrooms. One of the bedrooms features a reading loft carved out of the attic space above the dining room. The intersection of the gabled roof and the shed dormers allowed us to wrap large windows around each corner, taking advantage of the "borrowed landscape"—treetop views that root the house to its site.
The second bedroom is pretty spacious for an Eichler.
The white walls of the master suite, located on the top floor of the house, reflect sunlight, allowing the room to be bathed in a natural glow. Integrated with the roof deck, a green roof provides a cooling effect for the upper floors and absorbs rainwater, preventing run-off.
For the Northcote house, versatility is key. A retractable divider can easily turn one room into two.
A large picture window in premium room La Vue frames ocean views from sunrise to sunset.
The master bedroom has sliding glass doors which lead to the backyard.
A Muuto Unfold pendant hovers over one of the kids’ beds.
One of the bedrooms on the first floor has two study nooks.
The boutique hotel has 11 rooms, each of which contains mattresses from 2920 Sleep and Parachute linens.
Two additional bedrooms also feature ensuite baths.
When it comes to bedroom lighting ideas for the ceiling, why not go for the gold? Seen here is an attractive golden pendant offering just the right amount of downlight for this bedroom that also enjoys an abundance of natural sunlight thanks to large sliding doors.
Even the bedding adheres to the color scheme, with yellow pillows from Merci in Paris and a red blanket from Best Made. The sconce is by David Weeks Studio.
https://www.facebook.com/luriinner
https://www.facebook.com/luriinner
Bedroom/work space. Relaxing work enviroment.
Reflecting the client and what is most important to them: a calm, refined composition that belies its more complex nature – perfectly suited to the writer in residence.
The detached guest house is a spacious one-bedroom retreat, complete with a fully equipped kitchen and bathroom.
An additional bedroom with built-in bookshelves.
The master bedroom looks out to city views.
An 800-square-foot addition expands the Virginia home of Lauren and Josh Stegall. Built for $120,000, the structure has a large window overlooking the Blue Ridge Parkway and Sugarloaf Mountain.
Bedroom
Bedroom
Master bed room
Family room
Bedroom
“This way you have a sequence,” Lynch explains. “The stair is a circulator, and after you take off your coat, you can go downstairs to the powder room or up to the living floor.” On the other side of the millwork, he devised built-in storage and niches for display, as shown in the master bedroom, located on the second floor.
Master Bedroom
Bedroom with built-in wood shelves for records, etc. Clerestory above to allow natural light into bathroom beyond. Steel window with view to rear yard landscape. Art by Peggy Hsu
Bedroom with built-in wood shelves for records. Steel window with view to rear yard landscape and firepit