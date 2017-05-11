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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : bookcase/furniture : shelves

Bedroom Bookcase Shelves Design Photos and Ideas

A red cedar pendant light is from Modern Maine, based in Stonington.
In the living area, the plywood walls, ceiling and sleeping nook with a queen bed and integrated storage reference the tree trunks that surround the structure. The upholstered armchairs, table, and stools are from Gus Modern; the flooring is Marmoleum by Forbo.
Prerak and Krina wanted to be able to open the room to guests when hosting parties, so the window installation functions as both storage and additional seating.
A splash of dark green paint in the sleeping nook introduces an old world drama to the space. The paint color is Billiard Green from Sherwin Williams. The crochet pendant is from World Market, and the brass bull was an eBay find. The couple's dog Waylon lounges in the pull-out dog bed drawer.
“We wanted to create a really cozy nook,” says Jones of the new bed area of the apartment. A mirror at the end of the bed visually expands the interior space.
In the master bedroom, a removable window provides egress, as required by code.
Visiting a Manhattan apartment designed by Tim Seggerman is like sitting inside one of Nakashima’s cabinets, a metaphor realized most fully in an ingenious "library"—really a glorified cubby with a banded maple ceiling, conjured from a free space adjacent to the loft bed.
"The house is so small that the renovation required a lot of attention to get the scale of the details right, light the crown molding,
relationships
concrete
A large sliding door provides privacy.
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
The built-in bed features a clever dresser system and a headboard that doubles as a bookshelf.
A wood-clad book nook and pine beams and flooring lend warmth and texture in The Live Oak tree house.
After successfully reconfiguring his own tiny New York City apartment, Robert Garneau, partner at Architecture Workshop PC, reinvented a 400-square-foot studio for neighbors just a few floors down. Called the Pivot Apartment, the highly efficient residence now serves multiple functions, thanks to a central modular unit that can be arranged to create distinct stations for living, sleeping, and entertaining.
An internal window in the loft bedroom overlooks this central circulation space. It shows how the two levels are carefully intertwined and makes the space feel more expansive.
A view of the master bedroom portion of the apartment illustrates how the designers made every square inch of the home multifunctional. The bed platform is surrounded by smart storage, including various drawers, and doubles as a stage for singing or extra seating on movie nights.
A small desk and a refrigerator are arranged beneath the sloped wall and ceiling in the sitting area adjacent to the bedroom.
An artwork that depicts Brigitte Bardot and quotes from Jean Luc Godard's 1963 film Le Mepris hangs above the bed, lending vibrancy and whimsy.
"The wardrobe and the shelving unit around the bed was designed as a book nest with geometric modules," Hostache says. "It’s a filter between the bed and the window."
Hoch Studio turns a dingy, cramped apartment into a sunny sanctuary with a winning personality.
The home has a master bedroom and a bunk room with four beds. The clients' two daughters enjoy completely disconnecting from technology when spending time in the weekend retreat.
Many of owner Ben Kinmont's culinary craft projects are an extension of his work as an artist and dealer of antiquarian books about food and wine. Off the kitchen, Ben stores his inventory—faded spines lined up on long shelves and a tall cabinet where a few select objects are kept. Next to a gaping fireplace in the sitting area is the most prized and frequently used of his antique cooking implements, an 18th-century French tourne-broche à poids—a delightfully analog contraption for turning a spit over a flame. In the master bedroom, more shelves were installed to accommodate the book collection.
In the upstairs bedroom, burnt wood flooring echoes the dark concrete floors downstairs, while the window’s angles reflect the rooflines outside. Built-in storage optimally utilizes the available space.
A Silhouette pendant by Ross Gardam hangs in the bedroom. The linens are from Cultiver, and the black throw pillows are from Figgoscope Curates. The alarm clock is by George Nelson for Vitra, and the resin objects by Emma Davies.
In the small bedroom, just 107 square feet, Baulier designed wall-hanging storage cupboards that can double as bedside tables thanks to cut-out niches.
A built-in Murphy bed easily converts the office into a private guest room.
SECOND FLOOR - KIDS’ BEDROOM Photo © Ashok Sinha
Neuman Hayner designed The House by the Dunes for a family of five who all enjoy surfing the beaches of Israel. The architects took a minimalist approach to designing each room, keeping colors and materials simple yet functional.
The bed is by Saccaro, and the ceiling light is the BS4 Mantis.
The master bedroom, with a modern Case Study bed and vintage Atollo table lamps.
The white walls have an almost Mediterranean vibe to them, but they're distinct in their irregularity.
The white walls of the master suite, located on the top floor of the house, reflect sunlight, allowing the room to be bathed in a natural glow. Integrated with the roof deck, a green roof provides a cooling effect for the upper floors and absorbs rainwater, preventing run-off.
Situated above the bed is a catwalk and cubby with steps.
A large picture window in premium room La Vue frames ocean views from sunrise to sunset.
A Muuto Unfold pendant hovers over one of the kids’ beds.
One of the bedrooms on the first floor has two study nooks.
The boutique hotel has 11 rooms, each of which contains mattresses from 2920 Sleep and Parachute linens.
Two additional bedrooms also feature ensuite baths.
Here's another amazing multipurpose wall bed by Resource Furniture. It's a Murphy bed with couch, coffee table, and storage shelf. In the down position, it fits neatly over the Como Basso, a tempered glass coffee table on casters.
Here, the cleverly planned living area may look small, but can sleep as many as four guests on two sleep sofas and a double Murphy bed on the other side of the partition.
The master bedroom occupies the home's entire top floor.
City Cabin | Olson Kundig
City Cabin | Olson Kundig
The sleeping and study nook sit on a raised platform, and are surrounded by open shelving filled with books and plants.
Custom casework, master bedroom
Master Bedroom View to Creek
Downstairs bedroom and lounge area
Downstairs master bedroom
Reflecting the client and what is most important to them: a calm, refined composition that belies its more complex nature – perfectly suited to the writer in residence.
Shelving Detail
Master Bedroom
As architects AND engineers, we expose structure wherever possible. The original wood joists are exposed in the bedroom.
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