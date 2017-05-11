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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : bookcase/furniture : storage

Bedroom Bookcase Storage Design Photos and Ideas

A red cedar pendant light is from Modern Maine, based in Stonington.
In the living area, the plywood walls, ceiling and sleeping nook with a queen bed and integrated storage reference the tree trunks that surround the structure. The upholstered armchairs, table, and stools are from Gus Modern; the flooring is Marmoleum by Forbo.
Prerak and Krina wanted to be able to open the room to guests when hosting parties, so the window installation functions as both storage and additional seating.
A splash of dark green paint in the sleeping nook introduces an old world drama to the space. The paint color is Billiard Green from Sherwin Williams. The crochet pendant is from World Market, and the brass bull was an eBay find. The couple's dog Waylon lounges in the pull-out dog bed drawer.
“We wanted to create a really cozy nook,” says Jones of the new bed area of the apartment. A mirror at the end of the bed visually expands the interior space.
In the master bedroom, a removable window provides egress, as required by code.
Using natural materials is one way of bringing nature indoors. Oiled white ash floors and ceilings, along with Italian poplar and Lawson cypress joinery, are found throughout architect Andrew Simpson’s 538-square-foot home outside Wellington, New Zealand.
Visiting a Manhattan apartment designed by Tim Seggerman is like sitting inside one of Nakashima’s cabinets, a metaphor realized most fully in an ingenious "library"—really a glorified cubby with a banded maple ceiling, conjured from a free space adjacent to the loft bed.
"The house is so small that the renovation required a lot of attention to get the scale of the details right, light the crown molding,
A large sliding door provides privacy.
The open shelving displays ceramics and artwork by Fong Min Liao.
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
The built-in bed features a clever dresser system and a headboard that doubles as a bookshelf.
The circular window seat was inspired by Thomas’s love for Los Angeles’s Spanish Colonial homes, while the built-in shelves were taken from a look Studio Shamshiri did for Sonia Boyajian Jewelry in L.A. Clay pieces Thomas found on her travels to Oaxaca fit nicely with the irregular shape of the shelving.
The bedroom features a feature wall, built-in bookshelf, and bed made from pine. All of the furniture is custom made except for the vintage French folding beach chair.
The master bedroom was divided into a long, narrow corridor with built-in cabinetry that acts as a porous divider.
The team removed dropped ceilings in the relatively small bedrooms and painted the exposed rafters a glossy white to bounce light. “Opening the ceiling makes the [bedrooms] feel much bigger,” says Chernak.
After successfully reconfiguring his own tiny New York City apartment, Robert Garneau, partner at Architecture Workshop PC, reinvented a 400-square-foot studio for neighbors just a few floors down. Called the Pivot Apartment, the highly efficient residence now serves multiple functions, thanks to a central modular unit that can be arranged to create distinct stations for living, sleeping, and entertaining.
Reclaimed wood and lofted shelving trims the master bedroom.
In the master bedroom, Bean Buro encased the couple’s existing bed in a timber unit. The JWDA Pendant is by Menu.
An internal window in the loft bedroom overlooks this central circulation space. It shows how the two levels are carefully intertwined and makes the space feel more expansive.
Inside, the punched window opening provides the perfect location for a cozy window seat complete with built-in storage. By infusing the original home with natural light and modern touches, Wellard Architects were able to harmonize it with the more contemporary addition.
The interior of the McKinney York micro home is light and cheery with a rock Eames rocking chair donated by Workplace Resources, shades donated by Austin Shade Works and throw pillows by Briley’s Upholstery Shop.
A child’s bedroom has built-ins designed by Casper and Lexie and fabricated by Strønes Snekkerversksted.
A view of the master bedroom portion of the apartment illustrates how the designers made every square inch of the home multifunctional. The bed platform is surrounded by smart storage, including various drawers, and doubles as a stage for singing or extra seating on movie nights.
A piece of millwork in one of the master suites doesn't reach the ceiling, allowing light to spill into the mater bath.
In the upstairs bedroom, burnt wood flooring echoes the dark concrete floors downstairs, while the window’s angles reflect the rooflines outside. Built-in storage optimally utilizes the available space.
The guest loft features a bed from West Elm and custom plywood casework by Kansas City artisan Haynes Nichols.
In the small bedroom, just 107 square feet, Baulier designed wall-hanging storage cupboards that can double as bedside tables thanks to cut-out niches.
A built-in Murphy bed easily converts the office into a private guest room.
The bed is by Saccaro, and the ceiling light is the BS4 Mantis.
The second bedroom is pretty spacious for an Eichler.
The white walls of the master suite, located on the top floor of the house, reflect sunlight, allowing the room to be bathed in a natural glow. Integrated with the roof deck, a green roof provides a cooling effect for the upper floors and absorbs rainwater, preventing run-off.
For the Northcote house, versatility is key. A retractable divider can easily turn one room into two.
Situated above the bed is a catwalk and cubby with steps.
A large picture window in premium room La Vue frames ocean views from sunrise to sunset.
A Muuto Unfold pendant hovers over one of the kids’ beds.
Here's another amazing multipurpose wall bed by Resource Furniture. It's a Murphy bed with couch, coffee table, and storage shelf. In the down position, it fits neatly over the Como Basso, a tempered glass coffee table on casters.
Here, the cleverly planned living area may look small, but can sleep as many as four guests on two sleep sofas and a double Murphy bed on the other side of the partition.
City Cabin | Olson Kundig
City Cabin | Olson Kundig
https://www.facebook.com/luriinner
The sleeping and study nook sit on a raised platform, and are surrounded by open shelving filled with books and plants.
https://www.facebook.com/luriinner
https://www.facebook.com/luriinner
Master Bedroom
Master Bedroom View to Creek
Bedroom/work space. Relaxing work enviroment.
Downstairs bedroom and lounge area
Downstairs master bedroom
Reflecting the client and what is most important to them: a calm, refined composition that belies its more complex nature – perfectly suited to the writer in residence.
Shelving Detail
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