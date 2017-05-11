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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : bookcase/lighting : ceiling

Bedroom Bookcase Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

In the living area, the plywood walls, ceiling and sleeping nook with a queen bed and integrated storage reference the tree trunks that surround the structure. The upholstered armchairs, table, and stools are from Gus Modern; the flooring is Marmoleum by Forbo.
The master bedroom also opens onto the deck with floor-to-ceiling glass.
While housed in the semi-basement level, the bedroom is illuminated with ample natural light.
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A large sliding door provides privacy.
The bedroom accommodates a queen-size bed and built-in wood shelving.
The kids’ bedrooms both feature en suite baths and ladders that lead to a loft space that functions as a private living area.
The circular window seat was inspired by Thomas’s love for Los Angeles’s Spanish Colonial homes, while the built-in shelves were taken from a look Studio Shamshiri did for Sonia Boyajian Jewelry in L.A. Clay pieces Thomas found on her travels to Oaxaca fit nicely with the irregular shape of the shelving.
A wood-clad book nook and pine beams and flooring lend warmth and texture in The Live Oak tree house.
The bedroom features a feature wall, built-in bookshelf, and bed made from pine. All of the furniture is custom made except for the vintage French folding beach chair.
The guest room offers some extra space with an added monitor for when Jules and her husband need some solo time to work during the day.
The team removed dropped ceilings in the relatively small bedrooms and painted the exposed rafters a glossy white to bounce light. “Opening the ceiling makes the [bedrooms] feel much bigger,” says Chernak.
An internal window in the loft bedroom overlooks this central circulation space. It shows how the two levels are carefully intertwined and makes the space feel more expansive.
Inside, the punched window opening provides the perfect location for a cozy window seat complete with built-in storage. By infusing the original home with natural light and modern touches, Wellard Architects were able to harmonize it with the more contemporary addition.
A child’s bedroom has built-ins designed by Casper and Lexie and fabricated by Strønes Snekkerversksted.
A view of the master bedroom portion of the apartment illustrates how the designers made every square inch of the home multifunctional. The bed platform is surrounded by smart storage, including various drawers, and doubles as a stage for singing or extra seating on movie nights.
Hoch Studio turns a dingy, cramped apartment into a sunny sanctuary with a winning personality.
A piece of millwork in one of the master suites doesn't reach the ceiling, allowing light to spill into the mater bath.
Featherstone Young custom-designed the bedroom’s headboard, wall panelling, and shelving, which are made from iroko, cedar planks, and painted MDF. An old chair and a painted box from India decorate the room.
The home has a master bedroom and a bunk room with four beds. The clients' two daughters enjoy completely disconnecting from technology when spending time in the weekend retreat.
The reclaimed timber flooring was also used on the ceiling of the master bedroom, where it’s painted white to brighten the space. The single window in the bedroom provides natural light for the private spaces.
The private spaces in the main apartment—the bedroom, bathroom, shower, and walk-in wardrobe—are arranged in a single, open space. The custom bed was designed by La Firme.
The second bedroom features a built-in bookshelf which was added during the renovation.
A built-in Murphy bed easily converts the office into a private guest room.
SECOND FLOOR - KIDS’ BEDROOM Photo © Ashok Sinha
The bed is by Saccaro, and the ceiling light is the BS4 Mantis.
Austin architect J.C. Schmeil converted his family's 1935 bungalow into a spacious modern family home on a modest budget and with tons of ingenuity. A dormer on the south side of the house contains two bedrooms. One of the bedrooms features a reading loft carved out of the attic space above the dining room. The intersection of the gabled roof and the shed dormers allowed us to wrap large windows around each corner, taking advantage of the "borrowed landscape"—treetop views that root the house to its site.
The second bedroom is pretty spacious for an Eichler.
The bedrooms are bright with natural light.
For the Northcote house, versatility is key. A retractable divider can easily turn one room into two.
The master bedroom is equipped with two TVs, a marble-framed fireplace, a refrigerator, a microwave, and dual bathrooms—each with their own walk-in closet. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors lead to a private terrace with views of downtown Los Angeles.
A Muuto Unfold pendant hovers over one of the kids’ beds.
Here, the cleverly planned living area may look small, but can sleep as many as four guests on two sleep sofas and a double Murphy bed on the other side of the partition.
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Master Bedroom View to Creek
Bedroom/work space. Relaxing work enviroment.
Downstairs bedroom and lounge area
Downstairs master bedroom
The detached guest house is a spacious one-bedroom retreat, complete with a fully equipped kitchen and bathroom.
House Ocho
Master Bedroom
The master bedroom looks out to city views.
Modern and simple bedroom for the kids.
A third module, perpendicular to the main living areas, contains the master bedroom, which is furnished with a bed from Design Within Reach, a rug from Crate and Barrel, and a watercolor by Marfa artist Nick Terry. The saddle leather chair is by local furniture maker Garza Marfa.
Bedroom
A pop of color, and a window to reflect out to in the son's bedroom.
Bedroom
Master bed room
Family room
Master Guest Suite
Master Guest Suite
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