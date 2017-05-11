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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : bookcase/floors : painted wood

Bedroom Bookcase Painted Wood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Neuman Hayner designed The House by the Dunes for a family of five who all enjoy surfing the beaches of Israel. The architects took a minimalist approach to designing each room, keeping colors and materials simple yet functional.