Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bedroom/furniture : bookcase/lighting : recessed

Bedroom Bookcase Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A large sliding door provides privacy.
The kids’ bedrooms both feature en suite baths and ladders that lead to a loft space that functions as a private living area.
Reclaimed wood and lofted shelving trims the master bedroom.
An internal window in the loft bedroom overlooks this central circulation space. It shows how the two levels are carefully intertwined and makes the space feel more expansive.
A view of the master bedroom portion of the apartment illustrates how the designers made every square inch of the home multifunctional. The bed platform is surrounded by smart storage, including various drawers, and doubles as a stage for singing or extra seating on movie nights.
Many of owner Ben Kinmont's culinary craft projects are an extension of his work as an artist and dealer of antiquarian books about food and wine. Off the kitchen, Ben stores his inventory—faded spines lined up on long shelves and a tall cabinet where a few select objects are kept. Next to a gaping fireplace in the sitting area is the most prized and frequently used of his antique cooking implements, an 18th-century French tourne-broche à poids—a delightfully analog contraption for turning a spit over a flame. In the master bedroom, more shelves were installed to accommodate the book collection.
A built-in Murphy bed easily converts the office into a private guest room.
Austin architect J.C. Schmeil converted his family's 1935 bungalow into a spacious modern family home on a modest budget and with tons of ingenuity. A dormer on the south side of the house contains two bedrooms. One of the bedrooms features a reading loft carved out of the attic space above the dining room. The intersection of the gabled roof and the shed dormers allowed us to wrap large windows around each corner, taking advantage of the "borrowed landscape"—treetop views that root the house to its site.
The bedrooms are bright with natural light.
The master bedroom is equipped with two TVs, a marble-framed fireplace, a refrigerator, a microwave, and dual bathrooms—each with their own walk-in closet. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors lead to a private terrace with views of downtown Los Angeles.
One of the bedrooms on the first floor has two study nooks.
https://www.facebook.com/luriinner
https://www.facebook.com/luriinner
https://www.facebook.com/luriinner
Master Bedroom
Master Bedroom View to Creek
Shelving Detail
Master Bedroom
A third module, perpendicular to the main living areas, contains the master bedroom, which is furnished with a bed from Design Within Reach, a rug from Crate and Barrel, and a watercolor by Marfa artist Nick Terry. The saddle leather chair is by local furniture maker Garza Marfa.
Kids guest bedroom rift & quartered oak millwork bed, desk & shelving.
Master Bedroom