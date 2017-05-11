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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : bookcase/floors : rug

Bedroom Bookcase Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The bedroom and study is crowned by a vaulted ceiling inspired by the classic Catalan vault. Today, this traditional solution of covering a vault with flat terracotta bricks has evolved into prefabricated pieces of ceramic-filled block. It not only provides structural strength for the concrete slab, but also improves its acoustic and thermal qualities.
The second bedroom features a built-in bookshelf which was added during the renovation.
The master bedroom features built-in drawers and a desk overlooking the picture window. Dark mahogany flooring continues from the living room.
Austin architect J.C. Schmeil converted his family's 1935 bungalow into a spacious modern family home on a modest budget and with tons of ingenuity. A dormer on the south side of the house contains two bedrooms. One of the bedrooms features a reading loft carved out of the attic space above the dining room. The intersection of the gabled roof and the shed dormers allowed us to wrap large windows around each corner, taking advantage of the "borrowed landscape"—treetop views that root the house to its site.
The master bedroom has sliding glass doors which lead to the backyard.
The boutique hotel has 11 rooms, each of which contains mattresses from 2920 Sleep and Parachute linens.
Two additional bedrooms also feature ensuite baths.
The master bedroom occupies the home's entire top floor.
When it comes to bedroom lighting ideas for the ceiling, why not go for the gold? Seen here is an attractive golden pendant offering just the right amount of downlight for this bedroom that also enjoys an abundance of natural sunlight thanks to large sliding doors.
The spacious master bedroom has an original mantle, two built-in bookcases, and an enormous walk-in closet.
The detached guest house is a spacious one-bedroom retreat, complete with a fully equipped kitchen and bathroom.
A third module, perpendicular to the main living areas, contains the master bedroom, which is furnished with a bed from Design Within Reach, a rug from Crate and Barrel, and a watercolor by Marfa artist Nick Terry. The saddle leather chair is by local furniture maker Garza Marfa.