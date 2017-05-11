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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : bookcase/furniture : wardrobe

Bedroom Bookcase Wardrobe Design Photos and Ideas

Prerak and Krina wanted to be able to open the room to guests when hosting parties, so the window installation functions as both storage and additional seating.
“We wanted to create a really cozy nook,” says Jones of the new bed area of the apartment. A mirror at the end of the bed visually expands the interior space.
Dumas kept the layout as is at the front of the house, but he updated the 1950s wallpaper and curtains with a much airier aesthetic.
The team removed dropped ceilings in the relatively small bedrooms and painted the exposed rafters a glossy white to bounce light. “Opening the ceiling makes the [bedrooms] feel much bigger,” says Chernak.
After successfully reconfiguring his own tiny New York City apartment, Robert Garneau, partner at Architecture Workshop PC, reinvented a 400-square-foot studio for neighbors just a few floors down. Called the Pivot Apartment, the highly efficient residence now serves multiple functions, thanks to a central modular unit that can be arranged to create distinct stations for living, sleeping, and entertaining.
In the master bedroom, Bean Buro encased the couple’s existing bed in a timber unit. The JWDA Pendant is by Menu.
A view of the master bedroom portion of the apartment illustrates how the designers made every square inch of the home multifunctional. The bed platform is surrounded by smart storage, including various drawers, and doubles as a stage for singing or extra seating on movie nights.
A piece of millwork in one of the master suites doesn't reach the ceiling, allowing light to spill into the mater bath.
In the small bedroom, just 107 square feet, Baulier designed wall-hanging storage cupboards that can double as bedside tables thanks to cut-out niches.
"In terms of the interior, there are preferences for where the headboard needs to be and then how that relationship works to the door of the bedroom, so those were things that the clients guided us on," says Shen.
SECOND FLOOR - KIDS’ BEDROOM Photo © Ashok Sinha
Neuman Hayner designed The House by the Dunes for a family of five who all enjoy surfing the beaches of Israel. The architects took a minimalist approach to designing each room, keeping colors and materials simple yet functional.
In architect Nildo José’s Loft Ninho, a bedroom box clad in ceramic tile rests within an oak wood-wrapped space, creating a quirky and nest-like retreat within the space. A steel ladder leads up to an indoor garden.
The white walls of the master suite, located on the top floor of the house, reflect sunlight, allowing the room to be bathed in a natural glow. Integrated with the roof deck, a green roof provides a cooling effect for the upper floors and absorbs rainwater, preventing run-off.
Here, the cleverly planned living area may look small, but can sleep as many as four guests on two sleep sofas and a double Murphy bed on the other side of the partition.
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Master Bedroom
Reflecting the client and what is most important to them: a calm, refined composition that belies its more complex nature – perfectly suited to the writer in residence.
Three tall closets conceal the couple’s belongings.
Master Guest Suite
Master Guest Suite
Bedroom
Built-in storage keeps things organized in Leo’s bedroom, which contains an Ella bed from Room &amp; Board and an Inmod duvet.