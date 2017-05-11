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All Photos/bedroom/furniture : bookcase/lighting : wall

Bedroom Bookcase Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A red cedar pendant light is from Modern Maine, based in Stonington.
Prerak and Krina wanted to be able to open the room to guests when hosting parties, so the window installation functions as both storage and additional seating.
The built-in bed features a clever dresser system and a headboard that doubles as a bookshelf.
The pine door leads to the bathroom.
After successfully reconfiguring his own tiny New York City apartment, Robert Garneau, partner at Architecture Workshop PC, reinvented a 400-square-foot studio for neighbors just a few floors down. Called the Pivot Apartment, the highly efficient residence now serves multiple functions, thanks to a central modular unit that can be arranged to create distinct stations for living, sleeping, and entertaining.
The interior of the McKinney York micro home is light and cheery with a rock Eames rocking chair donated by Workplace Resources, shades donated by Austin Shade Works and throw pillows by Briley’s Upholstery Shop.
The reclaimed timber flooring was also used on the ceiling of the master bedroom, where it’s painted white to brighten the space. The single window in the bedroom provides natural light for the private spaces.
The master bedroom has become the ultimate haven with a clean concrete base, warm wooden flooring, matching built-in shelves, and access to the garden.
In the upstairs bedroom, burnt wood flooring echoes the dark concrete floors downstairs, while the window’s angles reflect the rooflines outside. Built-in storage optimally utilizes the available space.
The master bedroom features built-in drawers and a desk overlooking the picture window. Dark mahogany flooring continues from the living room.
SECOND FLOOR - KIDS’ BEDROOM Photo © Ashok Sinha
Neuman Hayner designed The House by the Dunes for a family of five who all enjoy surfing the beaches of Israel. The architects took a minimalist approach to designing each room, keeping colors and materials simple yet functional.
In architect Nildo José’s Loft Ninho, a bedroom box clad in ceramic tile rests within an oak wood-wrapped space, creating a quirky and nest-like retreat within the space. A steel ladder leads up to an indoor garden.
A large picture window in premium room La Vue frames ocean views from sunrise to sunset.
Here, the cleverly planned living area may look small, but can sleep as many as four guests on two sleep sofas and a double Murphy bed on the other side of the partition.
The master bedroom occupies the home's entire top floor.
Even the bedding adheres to the color scheme, with yellow pillows from Merci in Paris and a red blanket from Best Made. The sconce is by David Weeks Studio.
The sleeping and study nook sit on a raised platform, and are surrounded by open shelving filled with books and plants.
Custom casework, master bedroom
https://www.facebook.com/luriinner
Bedroom/work space. Relaxing work enviroment.
Reflecting the client and what is most important to them: a calm, refined composition that belies its more complex nature – perfectly suited to the writer in residence.
The guest bedroom features custom, built-in shelving over the bed designed by ABD Studio. The bedding is a mix of vintage pillows with Coyuchi. The black and white photograph is from Olivo Barbieri.
Shelving Detail
The floors of the bedrooms are all carpeted.
Bedroom
Bedroom
Master bed room
Master Guest Suite
Master bedroom night
Master Suite