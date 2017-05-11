Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/walls : mosaic tile

Bathroom Mosaic Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The square tiles of the shower walls mimic the squares of the glass-block wall that delineates the bathroom.
In the bathroom, the teal mosaic tile hug the curves of the walls, ceiling, and built-in shelving.
A bathroom with a corner shower.
The bathroom, adjacent to the kitchen, features a pale blue exterior wall that ties it to the kitchen area. A mirrored panel on the inside of the door reflects space and light, creating a feeling of spaciousness.
Sævik designed the wood tub in the bathroom, which features an adjacent sauna. The Inxx A5 faucet is by Mora.
In the kids' bathroom, Marmoreal flooring with a black background and green, gold, and green spots, a Nickey Kehoe-designed green-and-white shower curtain, pale green Farrow &amp; Ball vanity paint, and brass fixtures add color and playful touches.
Lisbon firm Aurora Arquitectos and local studio FURO collaborated on the renovation of an 18th-century structure in Vila Real de Santo António, a city in Portugal’s southern Algarve region.
Colorful tiles and the same walnut cabinetry highlight two children's bedrooms.
The vibrant tiles in one of the showers were left as is, an homage to their predecessor, the ceramics studio J.Schatz.
Bespoke mosaic tiles in several shades of matte and gloss pink, along with red Bisazza tiles, create a dramatic ombre effect in this bathroom. The light above the bath is a special-edition, red version of the 2LG Studio Capsule collection designed in collaboration with Cameron Design House, who noted that "pink and red aren't a traditional color combination, but they work really well here."
The trees around the home help to filter and soften the sunlight that pours into this bath on the second level.
On the garden level, a bathroom with Moroccan tiles and glass walls simulate the feel of an outdoor shower. "The shower offers one of the few architectural opportunities for a true pause," says Hackett. "It slows down mind-space and body-space at once, and amplifies both."
Interior design firm Eneia White Interiors established a modern twist on the classic penny round in this bathroom, pairing matte-black finishes with warm grays to create a clean and timeless aesthetic.
Herringbone floor tile is consistent with the wood floors throughout the home, while a wall of mosaic tile makes an eye-catching backdrop to the vanity.
The shower is clad with a playful, abstract array of white, gold, and black tiles.
Artistic Tile’s Blue Fan Club glass mosaic tile is a focal point in the shower. The sink console is composed of Nero Marquina marble and polished nickel by Michael Smith For Town by Kallista. The polished nickel hardware is also by Michael Smith For Town. Above the sink, Sperry wall sconces by Hudson Valley Lighting flank a Restoration Hardware glass moulded mirror. The ceiling light is vintage.
The bathroom features an alabaster and unlacquered brass Melange sconce by Kelly Wearstler.
The revamped bathroom features Ann Sacks Lume glass mosaic tile on the walls and Artistic Tile’s Belgium Blue Matte on the floor. A Restoration Hardware Varese brass-and-bronze mirror hangs above the Calacatta gold marble and unlacquered brass vanity by Kallista.
A peek inside the downstairs bathroom, which is covered in mosaic tiles that echo the microcement finish used throughout the home. “As it is a north-facing room, matte and gloss finishes have been employed to play with reflections from sunlight as it enters the space,” note the architects.
“This bathroom was inspired by ’70s cult horror film Suspiria by Dario Argento,” says Cluroe. “Film is always an influence on our work, and the use of color in that film is so dramatic in quite a camp way. We wanted to tap into that and see if we could go there.” The pink sink is by Kast, and the retro red taps are by Fantini.
In the bathroom, hexagonal mosaic tile covers the floor and the shower walls. The vanity is made from a maple slab, and the sink and the fixtures are copper.
The shower seat cleverly repurposes an original (but already blocked out) chimney breast recess.
Astrain outfitted the relocated bathroom with marble mosaic tile and a punchy Bert and May Green Alalpardo tile in the shower as a graphic accent. "The client kept saying she liked geometric patterns—no flowers, etc.—and some bold color," says Astrain.
The master bathroom retains its original configuration, including a sunken shower.
The wet room has a venetian plaster wall finish and 2" marble hex tile for a backsplash. The floors are also plaster.
"We wanted a space to feel completely unique from the other rooms while still being a part of the overall palette,
The bathrooms have been updated but still maintain a distinct midcentury vibe.
The bathroom skylight was a part of the 1964 addition by Whitney Smith.
“I’ve always been crazy about tile,” says Jessy, which is why she was heartbroken when she found the 1961 powder blue tile in the master bathroom had been scribbled on with permanent marker. “Turn right for cold water. Turn left for hot,” the wall read. The new tile is by Ann Sacks. “We tried to source products that looked appropriate for the period,” Jessy explains.
A creative couple remodeled a workman's cottage on the northern edge of Brooklyn. Margarita McGrath and Scott Oliver of Noroof Architects termed the 1,650-square-foot brick house "Pushmi-Pullyu," in reference to the interior-exterior flow.
The dark tiles that line the bathroom floor and part of the living area ties the interior with the outdoor carport's tiled floor.
Vibrant mosaic tile laid by a local craftsman cover the bathroom walls. Made from six different shades of green, the forest-like mural is another way the home brings nature indoors.
The bathroom was positioned to face the living room so that the family could enjoy an "open-air bath" with view of the tree. "I wanted to see a combination of two greens," explains Chikamori. "One is the central tree as a living creature and another is manmade green on the bathroom wall. They emphasize each other's charm."
The team wrapped the room in floor-to-ceiling penny tile with black epoxy grout. The vanity is a custom build from the contractor.
Each of the 10 bathrooms exudes unique charm, celebrating the area's traditional architecture.
Here is the spacious master bath, complete with a large rain shower-head.
The bathrooms tend to feature a slightly more muted color palette, with classic square mosaic tiles in variegated colors for added texture and life on the walls and floor.
Even in the bathrooms, there are moments of bright color: a yellow faucet, a pink and yellow vanity, a yellow towel heater. The mosaic tile on the floor is of a different color than that of the walls, but together they create a pleasing backdrop for the bolder tones in the small room.
This updated bathroom features a fully tiled wall.
Light-colored Belgium stone tiles in the bathroom foster consistency in the interior palette.
Client-selected Porcelanosa mosaic tile adds a pop of color to the guest bathroom.
Estúdio Penha left industrial accents—like metallic frames, large windows, and cement tiles—in many rooms of Conde D'eu House.
A small bathroom project inspired by artist Piet Mondrian. Floor-to-ceiling glass tiles re-interpret Mondrian’s compositions.
The lower-level bathroom.
In this Toronto home, the windows of the combined laundry and bathroom looks out into a courtyard from the second floor.
The patterns on the walls symbolize video game pixelation to evoke a sense of virtual reality.
The tile was meticulously stacked, square upon square, to match the way it would have been installed in the 1950s.
The renovation introduced modern bathrooms into the building.
Textured accent walls, masculine metals, and wall-mounted fixtures create a spa-like retreat for a classic gentleman’s bathroom designed by Eneia White Interiors.
The bathroom is lined in green mosaic tiles.
A cheerful, blue tiled bathroom.
The master bath features a wooden bathtub imported from Scotland.
The bathroom can be accessed through an entryway at the back of the bathtub.
Pardo enjoys contemplative moments relaxing in the tub with the windows open.
The north facade is bordered by a longitudinal planter that’s more than 32 feet long.
A sunken bathtub is positioned right next to a giant window, just off the living lounge.
123