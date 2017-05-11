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All Photos/bath/walls : mosaic tile/walls : ceramic tile

Bathroom Mosaic Tile Walls Ceramic Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The shower seat cleverly repurposes an original (but already blocked out) chimney breast recess.
Astrain outfitted the relocated bathroom with marble mosaic tile and a punchy Bert and May Green Alalpardo tile in the shower as a graphic accent. "The client kept saying she liked geometric patterns—no flowers, etc.—and some bold color," says Astrain.
The team wrapped the room in floor-to-ceiling penny tile with black epoxy grout. The vanity is a custom build from the contractor.
Each of the 10 bathrooms exudes unique charm, celebrating the area's traditional architecture.
Estúdio Penha left industrial accents—like metallic frames, large windows, and cement tiles—in many rooms of Conde D'eu House.
The tile was meticulously stacked, square upon square, to match the way it would have been installed in the 1950s.
The renovation introduced modern bathrooms into the building.
For the bathroom inside a renovated Hollywood bungalow, architect Noah Walker used a simple palette of gray and white tile, black countertops, and stainless steel fixtures. "I love minimal bathrooms with natural light, so less is more, and pay attention to the details," he advises.
The bathroom
In the 1930s in Australia, bungalows that were built in the Arts and Crafts style were often designed to have their decorative