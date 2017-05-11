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All Photos/bath/walls : mosaic tile/walls : stone tile

Bathroom Mosaic Tile Walls Stone Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The wet room has a venetian plaster wall finish and 2" marble hex tile for a backsplash. The floors are also plaster.
Windows allow natural light to filter into the space and also provide guests with views of the vineyard locale.
Master bathroom