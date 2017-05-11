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All Photos/bath/walls : mosaic tile/walls : glass tile

Bathroom Mosaic Tile Walls Glass Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Artistic Tile’s Blue Fan Club glass mosaic tile is a focal point in the shower. The sink console is composed of Nero Marquina marble and polished nickel by Michael Smith For Town by Kallista. The polished nickel hardware is also by Michael Smith For Town. Above the sink, Sperry wall sconces by Hudson Valley Lighting flank a Restoration Hardware glass moulded mirror. The ceiling light is vintage.
“I’ve always been crazy about tile,” says Jessy, which is why she was heartbroken when she found the 1961 powder blue tile in the master bathroom had been scribbled on with permanent marker. “Turn right for cold water. Turn left for hot,” the wall read. The new tile is by Ann Sacks. “We tried to source products that looked appropriate for the period,” Jessy explains.
Here is the spacious master bath, complete with a large rain shower-head.
The renovation introduced modern bathrooms into the building.
View of exterior and master bath at Hill Country House by Miró Rivera Architects