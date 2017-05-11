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All Photos/bath/walls : mosaic tile/showers : open

Bathroom Mosaic Tile Walls Open Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The square tiles of the shower walls mimic the squares of the glass-block wall that delineates the bathroom.
The bathroom, adjacent to the kitchen, features a pale blue exterior wall that ties it to the kitchen area. A mirrored panel on the inside of the door reflects space and light, creating a feeling of spaciousness.
The vibrant tiles in one of the showers were left as is, an homage to their predecessor, the ceramics studio J.Schatz.
The master bathroom retains its original configuration, including a sunken shower.
The wet room has a venetian plaster wall finish and 2" marble hex tile for a backsplash. The floors are also plaster.
The bathrooms have been updated but still maintain a distinct midcentury vibe.
The dark tiles that line the bathroom floor and part of the living area ties the interior with the outdoor carport's tiled floor.
Vibrant mosaic tile laid by a local craftsman cover the bathroom walls. Made from six different shades of green, the forest-like mural is another way the home brings nature indoors.
The bathroom was positioned to face the living room so that the family could enjoy an "open-air bath" with view of the tree. "I wanted to see a combination of two greens," explains Chikamori. "One is the central tree as a living creature and another is manmade green on the bathroom wall. They emphasize each other's charm."
Here is the spacious master bath, complete with a large rain shower-head.
Client-selected Porcelanosa mosaic tile adds a pop of color to the guest bathroom.
A small bathroom project inspired by artist Piet Mondrian. Floor-to-ceiling glass tiles re-interpret Mondrian’s compositions.
The renovation introduced modern bathrooms into the building.
The bathroom is lined in green mosaic tiles.
A cheerful, blue tiled bathroom.
The master bath features a wooden bathtub imported from Scotland.
The wet bathroom, clad in Savoy penny tile by Ann Sacks, helped optimize the home’s petite footprint.
Since the bunk bathroom has no exterior windows, the owners wanted to bring the outside in through artistic means. The whimsical bathroom includes a sculptural concrete tub handcrafted by a local artist and a 21'x9' custom tile mosaic (Lunada Bay Tile) by architectural designer Courtney Snyder of McCall Design & Planning. The floor is Island Stone King Pebble.
Windows allow natural light to filter into the space and also provide guests with views of the vineyard locale.
The new 400-square-foot master suite, situated under a dormer, features a bathroom that’s bordered in red glass mosaic tiles by Sicis.
The bathroom continues the black perforated theme, and features an asymmetric pitched roof.
The bathroom has classic square tiles on the walls, rising up to the ceiling for a modern touch.
Copper, timber and marble accents add a luxurious touch to the bathrooms.
The home features four-and-a-half baths. This one with two sinks and an open penny-tile shower area.
Bathrooms are finished with marbles slabs, marble penny tile and pickled white oak.
Acid-etched frosted, barn style- sliding glass panel
En-suit classic-European espired bathroom
Japanese showers are usually set low down so the bather can sit on a stool and scrub, then pour cedar buckets of hot water over their heads for a refreshing rinse. This homeowner in Venice, California mounted a handheld shower head on the wall for added flexibility. The drain is under the removable cedar floor slats, keeping the room design uncluttered. Wood tubs are cleaned with a simple rinse and last for decades, as the antiseptic properties of cedar guard against mold and rot. This ofuro was designed by Santiago Ortiz and fabricated by Bartok Design.
Master bathroom