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All Photos/bath/walls : mosaic tile/lighting : wall

Bathroom Mosaic Tile Walls Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The bathroom, adjacent to the kitchen, features a pale blue exterior wall that ties it to the kitchen area. A mirrored panel on the inside of the door reflects space and light, creating a feeling of spaciousness.
Colorful tiles and the same walnut cabinetry highlight two children's bedrooms.
Interior design firm Eneia White Interiors established a modern twist on the classic penny round in this bathroom, pairing matte-black finishes with warm grays to create a clean and timeless aesthetic.
Herringbone floor tile is consistent with the wood floors throughout the home, while a wall of mosaic tile makes an eye-catching backdrop to the vanity.
Artistic Tile’s Blue Fan Club glass mosaic tile is a focal point in the shower. The sink console is composed of Nero Marquina marble and polished nickel by Michael Smith For Town by Kallista. The polished nickel hardware is also by Michael Smith For Town. Above the sink, Sperry wall sconces by Hudson Valley Lighting flank a Restoration Hardware glass moulded mirror. The ceiling light is vintage.
The bathroom features an alabaster and unlacquered brass Melange sconce by Kelly Wearstler.
The revamped bathroom features Ann Sacks Lume glass mosaic tile on the walls and Artistic Tile’s Belgium Blue Matte on the floor. A Restoration Hardware Varese brass-and-bronze mirror hangs above the Calacatta gold marble and unlacquered brass vanity by Kallista.
The wet room has a venetian plaster wall finish and 2" marble hex tile for a backsplash. The floors are also plaster.
A creative couple remodeled a workman's cottage on the northern edge of Brooklyn. Margarita McGrath and Scott Oliver of Noroof Architects termed the 1,650-square-foot brick house "Pushmi-Pullyu," in reference to the interior-exterior flow.
The team wrapped the room in floor-to-ceiling penny tile with black epoxy grout. The vanity is a custom build from the contractor.
Each of the 10 bathrooms exudes unique charm, celebrating the area's traditional architecture.
Here is the spacious master bath, complete with a large rain shower-head.
Estúdio Penha left industrial accents—like metallic frames, large windows, and cement tiles—in many rooms of Conde D'eu House.
A small bathroom project inspired by artist Piet Mondrian. Floor-to-ceiling glass tiles re-interpret Mondrian’s compositions.
The patterns on the walls symbolize video game pixelation to evoke a sense of virtual reality.
Textured accent walls, masculine metals, and wall-mounted fixtures create a spa-like retreat for a classic gentleman’s bathroom designed by Eneia White Interiors.
A cheerful, blue tiled bathroom.
The master bath features a wooden bathtub imported from Scotland.
The bathroom can be accessed through an entryway at the back of the bathtub.
Modern bathroom vanities with a double sink are an added convenience for shared spaces. This one boasts expansive space between the two sinks and a hearty concrete countertop.
The ergonomic bath was intentionally designed with an outdoor shower to maximize square footage inside the silo house.
The simple bathroom was fitted with colored glass and black tiles, and accomodates a generous bathtub and shower.
The home features four-and-a-half baths. This one with two sinks and an open penny-tile shower area.
The custom tile work in the shower.
Bathrooms are finished with marbles slabs, marble penny tile and pickled white oak.
Kid's Bathroom
Bathroom with simple lines and color to provide a backdrop to which a child can introduce color and personal items that will change as he matures.
En-suit classic-European espired bathroom
En-suit classic-European espired bathroom
Guest Bathroom