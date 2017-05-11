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All Photos/bath/walls : mosaic tile/counters : tile

Bathroom Mosaic Tile Walls Tile Counters Design Photos and Ideas

In the bathroom, the teal mosaic tile hug the curves of the walls, ceiling, and built-in shelving.
Bespoke mosaic tiles in several shades of matte and gloss pink, along with red Bisazza tiles, create a dramatic ombre effect in this bathroom. The light above the bath is a special-edition, red version of the 2LG Studio Capsule collection designed in collaboration with Cameron Design House, who noted that "pink and red aren't a traditional color combination, but they work really well here."
“This bathroom was inspired by ’70s cult horror film Suspiria by Dario Argento,” says Cluroe. “Film is always an influence on our work, and the use of color in that film is so dramatic in quite a camp way. We wanted to tap into that and see if we could go there.” The pink sink is by Kast, and the retro red taps are by Fantini.
“The old living room and balcony on the sixth floor were transformed into the master bedroom with an en-suite open bathroom,” Hammer said. Flos lighting illuminates the space above the vanity.