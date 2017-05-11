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All Photos/bath/walls : mosaic tile/sinks : drop in

Bathroom Mosaic Tile Walls Drop In Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

In the kids' bathroom, Marmoreal flooring with a black background and green, gold, and green spots, a Nickey Kehoe-designed green-and-white shower curtain, pale green Farrow &amp; Ball vanity paint, and brass fixtures add color and playful touches.
In the bathroom, hexagonal mosaic tile covers the floor and the shower walls. The vanity is made from a maple slab, and the sink and the fixtures are copper.
The master bathroom retains its original configuration, including a sunken shower.
Here is the spacious master bath, complete with a large rain shower-head.
Estúdio Penha left industrial accents—like metallic frames, large windows, and cement tiles—in many rooms of Conde D'eu House.
A cheerful, blue tiled bathroom.
The home features four-and-a-half baths. This one with two sinks and an open penny-tile shower area.
In the guest bathroom, penny tiles have been chosen for their cost-effectiveness.
Bathrooms are finished with marbles slabs, marble penny tile and pickled white oak.