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All Photos/bath/walls : mosaic tile/floors : vinyl

Bathroom Mosaic Tile Walls Vinyl Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The shower seat cleverly repurposes an original (but already blocked out) chimney breast recess.
Astrain outfitted the relocated bathroom with marble mosaic tile and a punchy Bert and May Green Alalpardo tile in the shower as a graphic accent. "The client kept saying she liked geometric patterns—no flowers, etc.—and some bold color," says Astrain.