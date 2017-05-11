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All Photos/bath/walls : mosaic tile/floors : concrete

Bathroom Mosaic Tile Walls Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Sævik designed the wood tub in the bathroom, which features an adjacent sauna. The Inxx A5 faucet is by Mora.
“I’ve always been crazy about tile,” says Jessy, which is why she was heartbroken when she found the 1961 powder blue tile in the master bathroom had been scribbled on with permanent marker. “Turn right for cold water. Turn left for hot,” the wall read. The new tile is by Ann Sacks. “We tried to source products that looked appropriate for the period,” Jessy explains.
Here is the spacious master bath, complete with a large rain shower-head.
The renovation introduced modern bathrooms into the building.
Windows allow natural light to filter into the space and also provide guests with views of the vineyard locale.
White square ceramic tiles cover the bathroom walls. The counters are Fenix Laminate (Arpa).
The bathroom
The bathroom.
Master bathroom