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All Photos/bath/walls : mosaic tile/walls : porcelain tile

Bathroom Mosaic Tile Walls Porcelain Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Interior design firm Eneia White Interiors established a modern twist on the classic penny round in this bathroom, pairing matte-black finishes with warm grays to create a clean and timeless aesthetic.
The team wrapped the room in floor-to-ceiling penny tile with black epoxy grout. The vanity is a custom build from the contractor.
Kid's Bathroom
Bathroom with simple lines and color to provide a backdrop to which a child can introduce color and personal items that will change as he matures.