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All Photos/bath/walls : mosaic tile/tubs : freestanding

Bathroom Mosaic Tile Walls Freestanding Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

Bespoke mosaic tiles in several shades of matte and gloss pink, along with red Bisazza tiles, create a dramatic ombre effect in this bathroom. The light above the bath is a special-edition, red version of the 2LG Studio Capsule collection designed in collaboration with Cameron Design House, who noted that "pink and red aren't a traditional color combination, but they work really well here."
The trees around the home help to filter and soften the sunlight that pours into this bath on the second level.
The dark tiles that line the bathroom floor and part of the living area ties the interior with the outdoor carport's tiled floor.
Vibrant mosaic tile laid by a local craftsman cover the bathroom walls. Made from six different shades of green, the forest-like mural is another way the home brings nature indoors.
The bathroom was positioned to face the living room so that the family could enjoy an "open-air bath" with view of the tree. "I wanted to see a combination of two greens," explains Chikamori. "One is the central tree as a living creature and another is manmade green on the bathroom wall. They emphasize each other's charm."
Light-colored Belgium stone tiles in the bathroom foster consistency in the interior palette.
The renovation introduced modern bathrooms into the building.
The master bath features a wooden bathtub imported from Scotland.
Miró Rivera Architects utilizes a palette of cool grays and white marble in Vista Residence's master bathroom to echo the home's exterior.
The master bath is a private retreat, complete with mosaic tiles, quartz countertops, and warm wood accents. The large soaking tub is an ideal location to enjoy the Midwestern views with the changing seasons.
Windows allow natural light to filter into the space and also provide guests with views of the vineyard locale.
View of exterior and master bath at Hill Country House by Miró Rivera Architects
The bathroom continues the black perforated theme, and features an asymmetric pitched roof.
Wood floors and cabinetry give the bathroom a warm, Zen-like feel.
Copper, timber and marble accents add a luxurious touch to the bathrooms.
The bathroom.
Bathrooms are finished with marbles slabs, marble penny tile and pickled white oak.
“The old living room and balcony on the sixth floor were transformed into the master bedroom with an en-suite open bathroom,” Hammer said. Flos lighting illuminates the space above the vanity.
The owners wanted to have a clear distinction between the more public areas of the home and the more private ones. In the master bathroom, which is on the lower floor, tiles were used from the Italian company Trend.
Japanese showers are usually set low down so the bather can sit on a stool and scrub, then pour cedar buckets of hot water over their heads for a refreshing rinse. This homeowner in Venice, California mounted a handheld shower head on the wall for added flexibility. The drain is under the removable cedar floor slats, keeping the room design uncluttered. Wood tubs are cleaned with a simple rinse and last for decades, as the antiseptic properties of cedar guard against mold and rot. This ofuro was designed by Santiago Ortiz and fabricated by Bartok Design.