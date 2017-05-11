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All Photos/bath/walls : mosaic tile/walls : marble

Bathroom Mosaic Tile Walls Marble Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The wet room has a venetian plaster wall finish and 2" marble hex tile for a backsplash. The floors are also plaster.
Miró Rivera Architects utilizes a palette of cool grays and white marble in Vista Residence's master bathroom to echo the home's exterior.
Acid-etched frosted, barn style- sliding glass panel