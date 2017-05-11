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All Photos/bath/floors : slate

Bathroom Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The original ensuite featured an awkward triangular shower, and was, as Daniel recalls, “the size of a closet. It looked like a powder room.” Clever use of millwork redirected the light from the skylight away from the bedroom and into the bathroom.
Even from the bathtub there are unobstructed views and connection to the lake right outside the windows.
Rain shower
Paying homage to the husband's family's tile business, employing distinct tile was one way the couple added a special touch to their vacation home.
The primary bathroom was expanded and relocated where a closet used to be. A high window brings in northern light, and new shelving provides additional storage.
The primary bedroom has an adjoining dressing room and bathroom. The design team salvaged the home’s original claw-foot tub and reglazed it to restore it.
Blue Marcato tiles line the pool bathroom. The toilet is by Toto.
Jocie specified slate floor tiles and cement wall tiles by Clé, then applied Venetian plaster from Master of Plaster with the help of some friends. "It’s really fun once you get into the rhythm of it, but definitely takes some time," says the architect.
The new custom teak vanity and tub surround were designed by Jocie and fabricated by O’Brien Wood & Iron. At the vanity, Kohler sinks are joined with California faucets and medicine cabinets by Urban Outfitters. The vase is from Summer School.
Modern bathrooms were installed using natural materials and simple fixtures.
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
Custom brass plant shelves and custom tile adorns the master bathroom.
Luckily, the current owners agreed with the finish-out choices from phase one, making phase two move much more smoothly.
The master bathroom is painted in Benjamin Moore’s Mountain Peak White and Chantilly Lace to keep the focus on the high-end vanity and colorful glasswork.
In the bathroom, plain white tiles line the walls and ceiling. The floors are natural stone and the fixtures are by VOLA. Lassen built the sink himself.
Off the master bedroom and bath, a large deck provides expansive views of the forest.
The master bathroom features a freestanding tub by Teuco and cabinetry designed by Clive.
The master bath includes a marble-lined steam shower and vanity, as well as a separate soaking tub.
Petillault finished the bath with gray slate and white marble.
The full bathroom offers enough space and storage, with a porthole window above the loo.
The master bath is open and airy with white walls, a large shower and soaking tub, and natural slate tile flooring which ties in with the natural setting.
In total, the estate has nine bathrooms. This one has a spacious sauna and a rain shower.
Stone tile and wood accents in the bathroom.
Exposed wooden beams continue into the master bath.
The master bath also features an open shower with a glass partition and a dual vanity.
The master bath features a Duravit/Philippe Starck bathtub and a wall-mount toilet.
The guest bathroom features a full-height window with immersive canopy views.
White ceramic Fireclay tile wraps around the shower. Skylights bathe the master bath in natural light.
The master bathroom overlooks a private garden. The freestanding tub is by Blu Bathworks and the flooring is slate tile.
The master bathroom is a calming oasis of marble. The couple often relax here for a moment of tranquility.
The redesigned bedroom and ensuite bathroom.
A freestanding tub, placed near a window, enjoys a green view as well as privacy.
The updated bathrooms are clean and bright. A large mirror sits atop the custom floating vanity. Clerestory windows allow daylight to enter even the private spaces.
The Window House by Formzero features a serene garden bathroom, complete with forest views.
A Posh Solus freestanding bath anchors the bathroom.
Wooden surfaces give the bathroom and sauna a warm, spa-like feel. A fully glazed wall connects the sauna to the great outdoors.
In the master bathroom, dark stone differentiates the space from the rest of the bright interiors. All bathrooms include electric underfloor heating.
The Inspira Round Vessel bathroom basin is by Roca.
The shower is by Astra Walker.
Artist, James Hubbell, who also worked on Kellogg’s Onion House in Maui, is said to have designed the very unique master shower.
The couple used Phoenix tapware, tiles and marble benchtops in the wet areas of all the bathrooms.
The architects made the sink the center of the bathroom and then designed everything else to orbit around it. The result is a bathroom that feels remarkably airy for its size. A local craftsman made the custom stamped saddle leather pulls.
Because the eponymous grandparents don’t fuss over getting dressed up for a night on the town, a typical vanity with a mirror was not needed for the master bathroom. Dash Marshall designed the solid walnut vanity with built-in sink. It’s sealed with nautical varnish, with a base of bent steel sheetmetal powder coated in Pearlescent White.
The guest bathroom features a Gala pendant designed by Rich Brilliant Willing.
Custom cabinetry in Douglas fir, designed by Dash Marshall and manufactured by Casagrande Woodworks.
Among modern bathroom vanities, vessel sinks are all the rage due to their simple yet functional design. This sleek white porcelain vessel fits perfectly into this gorgeous tropical bathroom.
Large bathrooms such as this one often call for modern bathroom vanities with storage. This one does the job with two large shelves resting between the two sides, each with two large drawers.
Sunlight enters the shower area through the gaps between the bricks.
"Who said accessibility needs to be dorky? Handicap folks spend a considerable amount of time at home, and often the stigma is that their homes can't be beautiful. We would love to change that!" says LeAnne.
"Our bathroom cabinets were really the biggest success for us. With all the medical supplies, we needed extra storage in the bathroom. We had a very specific vision in mind, which Duvall Woodworking knocked out of the park," says LeAnne.
The glass dividers in the bathroom are hand-crafted by Ukrainian craftsmen.
The studio uses recycled water for all purposes.
The home features one full bath and three partial baths.
The master bedroom also has a marble-clad ensuite bathroom.
With dark gray tiles that mimic stone and atmospheric lighting, this cave-like space has a soothing feel while evoking elemental landscapes. The picture window provides scenic views of the garden, grassland, and the hills beyond while you relax in the spa bath.
In a bathroom, a bluestone floor balances walls covered in a grid of white tiles and a floating sink basin lends an airy feel.
Gray plaster was used for the walls.
The bathroom integrates a sense of the outdoors.
A simple soaking tub makes for a zen-like bath experience with a view.
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