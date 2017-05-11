Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/floors : slate/tubs : undermount

Bathroom Slate Floors Undermount Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

The master bathroom is a calming oasis of marble. The couple often relax here for a moment of tranquility.
The ensuite master bathroom features Ann Sacks slate floor tile, contrasted with white Carrara marble that wraps the Kohler Tea for Two tub. The shower features tile from Heath Ceramics.