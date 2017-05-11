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All Photos/bath/floors : slate/walls : stone slab

Bathroom Slate Floors Stone Slab Walls Design Photos and Ideas

With dark gray tiles that mimic stone and atmospheric lighting, this cave-like space has a soothing feel while evoking elemental landscapes. The picture window provides scenic views of the garden, grassland, and the hills beyond while you relax in the spa bath.
In the master bath, on the third floor, Greenguard-certified slate covers the walls and floor. An existing window was transitioned into a doorway. “I thought that’d be weird, a door in the shower,” David recalls. “But Alysia said it would make that particular terrace all the more private if we have to get to it through our shower!”