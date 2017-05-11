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All Photos/bath/floors : slate/lighting : recessed

Bathroom Slate Floors Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Jocie specified slate floor tiles and cement wall tiles by Clé, then applied Venetian plaster from Master of Plaster with the help of some friends. "It’s really fun once you get into the rhythm of it, but definitely takes some time," says the architect.
The new custom teak vanity and tub surround were designed by Jocie and fabricated by O’Brien Wood & Iron. At the vanity, Kohler sinks are joined with California faucets and medicine cabinets by Urban Outfitters. The vase is from Summer School.
The master bathroom features a freestanding tub by Teuco and cabinetry designed by Clive.
In total, the estate has nine bathrooms. This one has a spacious sauna and a rain shower.
Stone tile and wood accents in the bathroom.
Exposed wooden beams continue into the master bath.
The master bath features a Duravit/Philippe Starck bathtub and a wall-mount toilet.
A freestanding tub, placed near a window, enjoys a green view as well as privacy.
The updated bathrooms are clean and bright. A large mirror sits atop the custom floating vanity. Clerestory windows allow daylight to enter even the private spaces.
Artist, James Hubbell, who also worked on Kellogg’s Onion House in Maui, is said to have designed the very unique master shower.
The guest bathroom features a Gala pendant designed by Rich Brilliant Willing.
Among modern bathroom vanities, vessel sinks are all the rage due to their simple yet functional design. This sleek white porcelain vessel fits perfectly into this gorgeous tropical bathroom.
The glass dividers in the bathroom are hand-crafted by Ukrainian craftsmen.
With dark gray tiles that mimic stone and atmospheric lighting, this cave-like space has a soothing feel while evoking elemental landscapes. The picture window provides scenic views of the garden, grassland, and the hills beyond while you relax in the spa bath.
Gray plaster was used for the walls.
The bathroom integrates a sense of the outdoors.
In a 2006 address, Kerry Hill said this of his firm's work, which could also apply to Amanemu: "We reference past building traditions through suggestion and association rather than replication, and through the reinterpretation of indigenous building forms as opposed to mimicry. We prefer to build upon what is there and to contemporize our understanding of what it can be. I think of it as being current, but filtered through a sieve of traditional values. In this way it is familiar to people, but not quite the same. It is new, but connected to the past—hopefully in spirit, at least."
In the master bath, Hale chose slate tile for the floors and green-and-brown glass tile by Lunada Bay for the walls, both from United Tile. The Japanese Ofuro soaking tub, crafted from Hinoki wood, is by Zen Bathworks.
bathroom: slate and wood