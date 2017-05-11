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All Photos/bath/floors : slate/walls : concrete

Bathroom Slate Floors Concrete Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The master bathroom features a freestanding tub by Teuco and cabinetry designed by Clive.
The Window House by Formzero features a serene garden bathroom, complete with forest views.
The glass dividers in the bathroom are hand-crafted by Ukrainian craftsmen.
Gray plaster was used for the walls.