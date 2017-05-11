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All Photos/bath/floors : slate/toilets : two piece

Bathroom Slate Floors Two Piece Toilets Design Photos and Ideas

Paying homage to the husband's family's tile business, employing distinct tile was one way the couple added a special touch to their vacation home.
Blue Marcato tiles line the pool bathroom. The toilet is by Toto.
In the bathroom, plain white tiles line the walls and ceiling. The floors are natural stone and the fixtures are by VOLA. Lassen built the sink himself.
The shower is by Astra Walker.
The studio uses recycled water for all purposes.