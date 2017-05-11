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All Photos/bath/floors : slate/showers : corner

Bathroom Slate Floors Corner Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Jocie specified slate floor tiles and cement wall tiles by Clé, then applied Venetian plaster from Master of Plaster with the help of some friends. "It’s really fun once you get into the rhythm of it, but definitely takes some time," says the architect.
The new custom teak vanity and tub surround were designed by Jocie and fabricated by O’Brien Wood & Iron. At the vanity, Kohler sinks are joined with California faucets and medicine cabinets by Urban Outfitters. The vase is from Summer School.
The master bath includes a marble-lined steam shower and vanity, as well as a separate soaking tub.
In total, the estate has nine bathrooms. This one has a spacious sauna and a rain shower.
The ensuite master bathroom features Ann Sacks slate floor tile, contrasted with white Carrara marble that wraps the Kohler Tea for Two tub. The shower features tile from Heath Ceramics.