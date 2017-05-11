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All Photos/bath/floors : slate/showers : enclosed

Bathroom Slate Floors Enclosed Showers Design Photos and Ideas

The original ensuite featured an awkward triangular shower, and was, as Daniel recalls, “the size of a closet. It looked like a powder room.” Clever use of millwork redirected the light from the skylight away from the bedroom and into the bathroom.
Rain shower
Paying homage to the husband's family's tile business, employing distinct tile was one way the couple added a special touch to their vacation home.
The primary bathroom was expanded and relocated where a closet used to be. A high window brings in northern light, and new shelving provides additional storage.
The master bath includes a marble-lined steam shower and vanity, as well as a separate soaking tub.
The full bathroom offers enough space and storage, with a porthole window above the loo.
Exposed wooden beams continue into the master bath.
The master bath also features an open shower with a glass partition and a dual vanity.
The master bath features a Duravit/Philippe Starck bathtub and a wall-mount toilet.
White ceramic Fireclay tile wraps around the shower. Skylights bathe the master bath in natural light.
The redesigned bedroom and ensuite bathroom.
The updated bathrooms are clean and bright. A large mirror sits atop the custom floating vanity. Clerestory windows allow daylight to enter even the private spaces.
The Inspira Round Vessel bathroom basin is by Roca.
The shower is by Astra Walker.
Artist, James Hubbell, who also worked on Kellogg’s Onion House in Maui, is said to have designed the very unique master shower.
The couple used Phoenix tapware, tiles and marble benchtops in the wet areas of all the bathrooms.
Among modern bathroom vanities, vessel sinks are all the rage due to their simple yet functional design. This sleek white porcelain vessel fits perfectly into this gorgeous tropical bathroom.
Sunlight enters the shower area through the gaps between the bricks.
The glass dividers in the bathroom are hand-crafted by Ukrainian craftsmen.
The master bedroom also has a marble-clad ensuite bathroom.
Gray plaster was used for the walls.
An ensuite bathroom is shared by two of the bedrooms.
In the master bath, on the third floor, Greenguard-certified slate covers the walls and floor. An existing window was transitioned into a doorway. “I thought that’d be weird, a door in the shower,” David recalls. “But Alysia said it would make that particular terrace all the more private if we have to get to it through our shower!”
The ensuite master bathroom features Ann Sacks slate floor tile, contrasted with white Carrara marble that wraps the Kohler Tea for Two tub. The shower features tile from Heath Ceramics.