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All Photos/bath/floors : slate/walls : glass tile

Bathroom Slate Floors Glass Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Modern bathrooms were installed using natural materials and simple fixtures.
The master bath also features an open shower with a glass partition and a dual vanity.
The master bath features a Duravit/Philippe Starck bathtub and a wall-mount toilet.
In the master bath, Hale chose slate tile for the floors and green-and-brown glass tile by Lunada Bay for the walls, both from United Tile. The Japanese Ofuro soaking tub, crafted from Hinoki wood, is by Zen Bathworks.