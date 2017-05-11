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All Photos/bath/floors : slate/floors : rug

Bathroom Slate Floors Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The master bathroom is a calming oasis of marble. The couple often relax here for a moment of tranquility.
The master bedroom also has a marble-clad ensuite bathroom.
An ensuite bathroom is shared by two of the bedrooms.