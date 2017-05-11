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All Photos/bath/floors : slate/floors : dark hardwood

Bathroom Slate Floors Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

With dark gray tiles that mimic stone and atmospheric lighting, this cave-like space has a soothing feel while evoking elemental landscapes. The picture window provides scenic views of the garden, grassland, and the hills beyond while you relax in the spa bath.