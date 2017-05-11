Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/floors : slate/counters : engineered quartz

Bathroom Slate Floors Engineered Quartz Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Exposed wooden beams continue into the master bath.
The master bath also features an open shower with a glass partition and a dual vanity.
The master bath features a Duravit/Philippe Starck bathtub and a wall-mount toilet.
A freestanding tub, placed near a window, enjoys a green view as well as privacy.
The updated bathrooms are clean and bright. A large mirror sits atop the custom floating vanity. Clerestory windows allow daylight to enter even the private spaces.
A Posh Solus freestanding bath anchors the bathroom.
Large bathrooms such as this one often call for modern bathroom vanities with storage. This one does the job with two large shelves resting between the two sides, each with two large drawers.
The studio uses recycled water for all purposes.