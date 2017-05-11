Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : mirror

Kitchen Mirror Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
A mirrored backsplash reflects the garden. Spotted Gum cabinetry meets floors of the same material for uninterrupted flow. The counters are stainless steel.
Integrated appliances avoid clutter in the petite galley layout.
What was once a closed-off kitchen has been transformed into an efficient cooking and dining space complete with simple wood cabinets, sleek fixtures, and black accents. A mirrored backsplash reflects light, making this open space feel even larger.
What was once a small dining area has been opened up into a bright kitchen, living, and dining space.
The kitchen features a mirrored backsplash that makes the space feel larger. The orange cabinetry conceals the laundry.
The firm enlarged the opening to the courtyard to create better flow between inside and out.
The punchy-colored base of the kitchen work table is a note of contrast against the predominant green accents. The table was custom-designed by Mariana de Delás & 2Monos Studio.
The kitchen has been updated with a vintage vibe and seamlessly integrates into the home's clean midcentury style.
Not only do built-in appliances keep kitchens tidy, but they also improve coherence between it and the rest of your home, creating a more fluid experience.
In an otherwise mostly white kitchen, the mirrored concrete tile backsplash introduces an unexpected element. The floor is also covered with the same tile from Mission Tile West, giving a fun, almost disco-like vibe to the space.
Entry, kitchen, dining.
Kitchen
Polished concrete floors provides beneficial thermal mass in wintertime.
Juicy Green Laminex island countertops add a bright pop of color to the all-white kitchen. The rear countertops are stainless steel, and the backsplash is mirrored glass.
For their ArchiBlox prefab, modular house, the owners chose blue and orange joinery that was inspired by the sea and sand around their coastal home.
The kitchen offers plenty of storage.
The simple and elegant new kitchen.
https://www.facebook.com/luriinner
The ground-floor living spaces connect to the walkway and the outdoors via oversized sliding doors with retractable fly-screen doors.
The double-height kitchen includes cabinets finished with two-pack polyurethane, a Corian kitchen countertop, and an island topped with Quantum Quartz.
Island countertop and mirrored backsplash are the decorative elements in the minimally ornamented space.
Dining and kitchen
The brutalist council estate to the rear is viewed as a found-object artwork through a new cast-concrete and stark white frame.
The stainless-steel and timber island maximizes space with a secret hatch that opens to add extra surface area for food prep.
The kitchen cabinetry was fabricated using 100-year-old timber salvaged from Yarraville’s sugar mills.
“Your tiny house can adjust as your changing needs, and can remain a valuable asset whether used as a primary home, weekender, studio, extended living space, or anything in between,” says Nobel.
Mirrored backsplash deflects light from the opposite window and softens a typically, hard, utilitarian surface.
The fridge, oven and wine storage tuck away behind a swing + slide door
Beautiful modern kitchen , with concrete floor , amazing wooden table designed by Nathalie milazzo