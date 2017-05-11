Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : mirror/cabinets : open

Kitchen Mirror Backsplashes Open Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

For their ArchiBlox prefab, modular house, the owners chose blue and orange joinery that was inspired by the sea and sand around their coastal home.
The kitchen offers plenty of storage.