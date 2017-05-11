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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : mirror/appliances : range hood

Kitchen Mirror Backsplashes Range Hood Design Photos and Ideas

Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
The firm enlarged the opening to the courtyard to create better flow between inside and out.
The kitchen has been updated with a vintage vibe and seamlessly integrates into the home's clean midcentury style.
In an otherwise mostly white kitchen, the mirrored concrete tile backsplash introduces an unexpected element. The floor is also covered with the same tile from Mission Tile West, giving a fun, almost disco-like vibe to the space.
Entry, kitchen, dining.
Kitchen
https://www.facebook.com/luriinner
Dining and kitchen
“Your tiny house can adjust as your changing needs, and can remain a valuable asset whether used as a primary home, weekender, studio, extended living space, or anything in between,” says Nobel.