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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : mirror/appliances : cooktops

Kitchen Mirror Backsplashes Cooktops Design Photos and Ideas

Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
A mirrored backsplash reflects the garden. Spotted Gum cabinetry meets floors of the same material for uninterrupted flow. The counters are stainless steel.
Integrated appliances avoid clutter in the petite galley layout.
What was once a closed-off kitchen has been transformed into an efficient cooking and dining space complete with simple wood cabinets, sleek fixtures, and black accents. A mirrored backsplash reflects light, making this open space feel even larger.
What was once a small dining area has been opened up into a bright kitchen, living, and dining space.
The kitchen features a mirrored backsplash that makes the space feel larger. The orange cabinetry conceals the laundry.
The punchy-colored base of the kitchen work table is a note of contrast against the predominant green accents. The table was custom-designed by Mariana de Delás & 2Monos Studio.
Entry, kitchen, dining.
Kitchen
Juicy Green Laminex island countertops add a bright pop of color to the all-white kitchen. The rear countertops are stainless steel, and the backsplash is mirrored glass.
The ground-floor living spaces connect to the walkway and the outdoors via oversized sliding doors with retractable fly-screen doors.
The double-height kitchen includes cabinets finished with two-pack polyurethane, a Corian kitchen countertop, and an island topped with Quantum Quartz.
Dining and kitchen
The stainless-steel and timber island maximizes space with a secret hatch that opens to add extra surface area for food prep.
The kitchen cabinetry was fabricated using 100-year-old timber salvaged from Yarraville’s sugar mills.
Beautiful modern kitchen , with concrete floor , amazing wooden table designed by Nathalie milazzo