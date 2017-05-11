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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : mirror/appliances : range

Kitchen Mirror Backsplashes Range Design Photos and Ideas

The firm enlarged the opening to the courtyard to create better flow between inside and out.
The kitchen has been updated with a vintage vibe and seamlessly integrates into the home's clean midcentury style.
Not only do built-in appliances keep kitchens tidy, but they also improve coherence between it and the rest of your home, creating a more fluid experience.
In an otherwise mostly white kitchen, the mirrored concrete tile backsplash introduces an unexpected element. The floor is also covered with the same tile from Mission Tile West, giving a fun, almost disco-like vibe to the space.
For their ArchiBlox prefab, modular house, the owners chose blue and orange joinery that was inspired by the sea and sand around their coastal home.
The ground-floor living spaces connect to the walkway and the outdoors via oversized sliding doors with retractable fly-screen doors.
“Your tiny house can adjust as your changing needs, and can remain a valuable asset whether used as a primary home, weekender, studio, extended living space, or anything in between,” says Nobel.