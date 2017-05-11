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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : mirror/appliances : refrigerator

Kitchen Mirror Backsplashes Refrigerator Design Photos and Ideas

A mirrored backsplash reflects the garden. Spotted Gum cabinetry meets floors of the same material for uninterrupted flow. The counters are stainless steel.
Integrated appliances avoid clutter in the petite galley layout.
The kitchen features a mirrored backsplash that makes the space feel larger. The orange cabinetry conceals the laundry.
The firm enlarged the opening to the courtyard to create better flow between inside and out.
The punchy-colored base of the kitchen work table is a note of contrast against the predominant green accents. The table was custom-designed by Mariana de Delás & 2Monos Studio.
The kitchen has been updated with a vintage vibe and seamlessly integrates into the home's clean midcentury style.
Entry, kitchen, dining.
Kitchen
Juicy Green Laminex island countertops add a bright pop of color to the all-white kitchen. The rear countertops are stainless steel, and the backsplash is mirrored glass.
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The ground-floor living spaces connect to the walkway and the outdoors via oversized sliding doors with retractable fly-screen doors.
The double-height kitchen includes cabinets finished with two-pack polyurethane, a Corian kitchen countertop, and an island topped with Quantum Quartz.
Dining and kitchen
The kitchen cabinetry was fabricated using 100-year-old timber salvaged from Yarraville’s sugar mills.
Beautiful modern kitchen , with concrete floor , amazing wooden table designed by Nathalie milazzo