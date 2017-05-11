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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : mirror/floors : medium hardwood

Kitchen Mirror Backsplashes Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Not only do built-in appliances keep kitchens tidy, but they also improve coherence between it and the rest of your home, creating a more fluid experience.
For their ArchiBlox prefab, modular house, the owners chose blue and orange joinery that was inspired by the sea and sand around their coastal home.
https://www.facebook.com/luriinner
The ground-floor living spaces connect to the walkway and the outdoors via oversized sliding doors with retractable fly-screen doors.
The double-height kitchen includes cabinets finished with two-pack polyurethane, a Corian kitchen countertop, and an island topped with Quantum Quartz.
Mirrored backsplash deflects light from the opposite window and softens a typically, hard, utilitarian surface.
The fridge, oven and wine storage tuck away behind a swing + slide door