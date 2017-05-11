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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : mirror/cabinets : white

Kitchen Mirror Backsplashes White Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

A mirrored backsplash reflects the garden. Spotted Gum cabinetry meets floors of the same material for uninterrupted flow. The counters are stainless steel.
Integrated appliances avoid clutter in the petite galley layout.
The kitchen features a mirrored backsplash that makes the space feel larger. The orange cabinetry conceals the laundry.
In an otherwise mostly white kitchen, the mirrored concrete tile backsplash introduces an unexpected element. The floor is also covered with the same tile from Mission Tile West, giving a fun, almost disco-like vibe to the space.
Entry, kitchen, dining.
Kitchen
Polished concrete floors provides beneficial thermal mass in wintertime.
Juicy Green Laminex island countertops add a bright pop of color to the all-white kitchen. The rear countertops are stainless steel, and the backsplash is mirrored glass.
The kitchen offers plenty of storage.
The ground-floor living spaces connect to the walkway and the outdoors via oversized sliding doors with retractable fly-screen doors.
The double-height kitchen includes cabinets finished with two-pack polyurethane, a Corian kitchen countertop, and an island topped with Quantum Quartz.
The brutalist council estate to the rear is viewed as a found-object artwork through a new cast-concrete and stark white frame.
“Your tiny house can adjust as your changing needs, and can remain a valuable asset whether used as a primary home, weekender, studio, extended living space, or anything in between,” says Nobel.
Mirrored backsplash deflects light from the opposite window and softens a typically, hard, utilitarian surface.
The fridge, oven and wine storage tuck away behind a swing + slide door
Beautiful modern kitchen , with concrete floor , amazing wooden table designed by Nathalie milazzo