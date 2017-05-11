Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : mirror/cabinets : colorful

Kitchen Mirror Backsplashes Colorful Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen features a mirrored backsplash that makes the space feel larger. The orange cabinetry conceals the laundry.
Not only do built-in appliances keep kitchens tidy, but they also improve coherence between it and the rest of your home, creating a more fluid experience.
For their ArchiBlox prefab, modular house, the owners chose blue and orange joinery that was inspired by the sea and sand around their coastal home.
https://www.facebook.com/luriinner
Beautiful modern kitchen , with concrete floor , amazing wooden table designed by Nathalie milazzo