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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : mirror/lighting : pendant

Kitchen Mirror Backsplashes Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
What was once a closed-off kitchen has been transformed into an efficient cooking and dining space complete with simple wood cabinets, sleek fixtures, and black accents. A mirrored backsplash reflects light, making this open space feel even larger.
What was once a small dining area has been opened up into a bright kitchen, living, and dining space.
The firm enlarged the opening to the courtyard to create better flow between inside and out.
The punchy-colored base of the kitchen work table is a note of contrast against the predominant green accents. The table was custom-designed by Mariana de Delás & 2Monos Studio.
The kitchen has been updated with a vintage vibe and seamlessly integrates into the home's clean midcentury style.
The kitchen offers plenty of storage.
The simple and elegant new kitchen.
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Dining and kitchen
The stainless-steel and timber island maximizes space with a secret hatch that opens to add extra surface area for food prep.
The kitchen cabinetry was fabricated using 100-year-old timber salvaged from Yarraville’s sugar mills.
“Your tiny house can adjust as your changing needs, and can remain a valuable asset whether used as a primary home, weekender, studio, extended living space, or anything in between,” says Nobel.
Beautiful modern kitchen , with concrete floor , amazing wooden table designed by Nathalie milazzo