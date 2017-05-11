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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : mirror/counters : quartzite

Kitchen Mirror Backsplashes Quartzite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Mirrored backsplash deflects light from the opposite window and softens a typically, hard, utilitarian surface.
The fridge, oven and wine storage tuck away behind a swing + slide door