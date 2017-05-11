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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : mirror/appliances : dishwasher

Kitchen Mirror Backsplashes Dishwasher Design Photos and Ideas

The punchy-colored base of the kitchen work table is a note of contrast against the predominant green accents. The table was custom-designed by Mariana de Delás & 2Monos Studio.
Not only do built-in appliances keep kitchens tidy, but they also improve coherence between it and the rest of your home, creating a more fluid experience.
Entry, kitchen, dining.
Kitchen
Juicy Green Laminex island countertops add a bright pop of color to the all-white kitchen. The rear countertops are stainless steel, and the backsplash is mirrored glass.
For their ArchiBlox prefab, modular house, the owners chose blue and orange joinery that was inspired by the sea and sand around their coastal home.
Dining and kitchen
Beautiful modern kitchen , with concrete floor , amazing wooden table designed by Nathalie milazzo