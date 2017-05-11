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All Photos/exterior/siding material : brick

Exterior Brick Siding Material Design Photos and Ideas

In 2024, Mariano Testa bought a 1,500-square-foot loft in a historic firehouse on the border of the East Williamsburg and Bushwick neighborhoods in Brooklyn, New York.
Architect Daniel Segovia Molina translated a family’s mole-making ritual into a light-filled home with generous gathering spaces, interior gardens, and stained-glass windows.
The old and new volumes are clearly distinct in style. Visual connection is created by the the vertical rhythm of the new cladding echoing the timber work on the original gable roof, and the neutral color palette.
The impactful entry cladding—made from combed Alaskan Yellow Pine—and the custom front door were splurges in the project’s budget. Bhavani calls the back addition a "periscope" because of how it rises above the original home’s footprint.
Eva added large glass doors to two sides of the structure. "The design is centered around light, openness, and the relationship to the surrounding landscape,
Working with local company Bricks Incorporated, the designers faithfully recreated the home's original brick facade, including custom-made decorative shapes to match the historic condition.
The townhouse is definitely an upgrade compared to the Brooklyn apartment that Jeff and Kim shared.
The townhouse is definitely an upgrade compared to the Brooklyn apartment that Jeff and Kim shared.
An airy brick screen encloses the parents’ unit, which connects with their daughter’s via a courtyard.
In the extension, Knight combined differing brickwork textures, a steel overhang for shading, and timber detailing around the "splayed reveal
The loft extension is arranged over two levels, with the form housing the study and terrace, and the upper front section the primary bedroom and en suite.
A 2024 remodel of the home by LAMAS Architecture kept the exterior of the historic farmhouse much the same.
Kudoo is built on a two-cent plot—a unit of land measurement, commonly used in parts of South India, equivalent to 1/100th of an acre. Half of the site is occupied by the built form, with a landscaped border surrounding it. A major challenge was the location of the home, 100 metres from the main road. This meant that everything had to be carried to site by hand and added to the construction cost.
A triangular cutaway in the barn's volume creates a transitional space between indoors and outdoors and fills the interior with natural light.
Fittingly, the brick was painted "Country Living
The façade unfolds to reveal the bedroom windows.
The new extension wraps around the existing home, creating a thoughtful dialogue between past and present, and opening the home up to the landscape and the constant song of running water. “We wanted to work sympathetically with the existing home and mill,” says homeowner Miriam Nabarro.
The covered porch is another place that people can work, brainstorm, or have break-out sessions. The company’s motto is affixed to the boundary wall, reading: “If it tells a story, it’s art.” Stories are about connecting, says Jhanvi, as is architecture.
Another money-saving choice was changing the driveway from a stone paver driveway to poured concrete. The roof is designed to collect rainwater, which travels through a set of pipes for storage in a 39,000-gallon cistern behind the house.
Day time facade looking straight on: A private residence in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, with its perforated brick facade being devised by programmatic needs.
Noho Architecture maximized space and natural light to revamp this cramped dwelling on a 14-foot-wide lot in Sydney.
To reduce the budget, Hyde used cement fibre sheeting as an alternative to concrete blocks.
The 1936 Herbert and Katherine Jacobs House in Madison, Wisconsin, marks the first Usonian-style home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright.
Opposite the optical glass facade, the slant of the northern facade is the result of Tokyo urban planning requirements. A constant gradient diagonal line restriction dictated that the home’s mass recede diagonally away from the northern property line, to ensure adequate light and ventilation for the neighboring property—a policy not uncommon in lower-density residential areas of Tokyo.
Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP used 87 translucent bricks to reframe a family’s connection to nature and the city.
The brick-and-glass residence accommodates limited mobility with a lift between levels and seamless thresholds between indoors and out.
The owners toured this home, which surrounds a mature tipu tipu tree, while visiting relatives for the day. The brick is original to the 1947 construction.
Pine and gravel sleepers follow the site’s natural slope, weaving through the existing pine trees until reaching the home’s entrance.
CollectiveProject designed a three-story home in Bangalore, India that is fashioned from blocks handcrafted out of debris from the previous structure on site. Lush vegetation including mango, avocado, and citrus trees helps the home recede into the background.
Merritt Amanti Palminteri and Rogers Hawley revamped their Monterey bungalow without expanding its footprint.
LA-based commerical director Jared Eberhardt purchase this desert property near Joshua Tree just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. It contained a small, downtrodden house that needed a full renovation to become habitable. Over the course of the pandemic, Jared transformed it into a midcentury-inspired getaway that combines the original 1958 house with a fresh, new addition.
SHED also installed a large dormer on this side of the building to fully accommodate the new upper level plan, and get views of the apple orchard on the other side of the building.
SHED converted the side door into the front door, adding a new entry sequence with a patio, landscaping, stairs, and a metal awning to protect the porch. Wide stairs and a patio lead down to new sliding glass door in the basement, which now has utility spaces and a media room/office. Many of the original window openings were kept on this façade and given new Andersen E-Series units. Two smaller openings were bricked in.
This thatch-roofed brick cottage in Nieby, Germany, was originally built by tenant farmers or crofters from a nearby estate in the late 1800s. It stands on a small triangular plot of land surrounded by barley fields and faces toward the Geltinger Birk nature reserve. The home’s street-facing facade was preserved and restored with only a minimal, black-steel dormer window belying the more substantial alterations which open onto the private rear yard. A subtle black-framed addition containing an oak-lined living space is tucked under the thatched roof and opens onto a sunken timber terrace while large picture windows are cut into the historic brick volume in areas which had been damaged from the previous additions.
The team painted the exterior brick after patching it in places, like the section left by the removal of the door. “We could find the exact texture of brick, that classic Roman running bond, but we could not find it in the right color,” says architect Kailin Gregga. Painting the entire exterior unifies the façade. Rich Brilliant Willing “Hoist” sconces in Black was also added.
The bedroom is elevated around five meters above the forest floor, and the space beneath has—like the green roof—been given back to the Bushveld. “Naturally, this space is shadier than the surrounding forest, so it creates a different microclimate for different species to flourish in that area,” says architect Ant Vervoort. “It’s an area that we have cultivated.”
On the site of a former clinic, Kevin Veenhuizen Architects creates a peaceful family residence where plants and wildlife abound.
"All the spaces have strong visual connections to the garden,
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